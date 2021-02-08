Terraria’s Stadia Port Cancelled Over Dispute With Google

Re-Logic has cancelled their upcoming Stadia port for Terraria, after a falling out between studio president Andrew “Demilogic” Spinks and Google.

For reasons unbeknownst to him, Spinks has been locked out of his various Google accounts for three weeks. Spinks lost access to long-running Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube accounts, and “thousands of dollars” of apps and media. “I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround,” he wrote to Google’s Twitter account.

“I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”

Terraria will no longer grace the Stadia, after creator Andrew Spinks was inexplicably barred from using his Google accounts. (Re-Logic)

Terraria launched on Steam in May 2011. It sold almost half a million copies in its first month and quickly became the main competition for Minecraft in the crafting sandbox genre. Since then it has appeared on practically every platform available. A mobile version was developed for iOS, Android, and Windows Phones, and even the 3DS got a dedicated version. Total unit sales crossed the 30 million threshold last April, ahead of the final major update Journey’s End.

Stadia will now miss out on the party, however. The decision is salt in the Stadia’s wounds after news last week that Google is shutting down internal development for exclusive software.

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little,” Spinks said. “Doing business with you is a liability.”

