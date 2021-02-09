Unified games

[]
1)ytcfg.d()[a[0]]=a[1];else for(var k in a[0])ytcfg.d()[k]=a[0][k]}}; window.ytcfg.set(‘EMERGENCY_BASE_URL’, ‘/error_204?tx3djserrorx26levelx3dERRORx26client.namex3d1x26client.versionx3d2.20210202.08.03’);]]>=5)return;window.unhandledErrorCount+=1;window.unhandledErrorMessages[message]=true;var img=new Image;window.emergencyTimeoutImg=img;img.onload=img.onerror=function(){delete window.emergencyTimeoutImg}; var combinedLineAndColumn=err.lineNumber;if(!isNaN(err[“columnNumber”]))combinedLineAndColumn+=”:”+err[“columnNumber”];var stack=err.stack||””;var values={“msg”:message,”type”:err.name,”client.params”:”unhandled window error”,”file”:err.fileName,”line”:combinedLineAndColumn,”stack”:stack.substr(0,500)};var thirdPartyScript=!err.fileName||err.fileName===””;var replaced=stack.replace(/https://www.youtube.com//g,””);if(replaced.match(/https?://[^/]+//))thirdPartyScript=true;else if(stack.indexOf(“trapProp”)>= 0&&stack.indexOf(“trapChain”)>=0)thirdPartyScript=true;var baseUrl=window[“ytcfg”].get(“EMERGENCY_BASE_URL”,”https://www.youtube.com/error_204?t=jserror&level=ERROR”);if(thirdPartyScript)baseUrl=baseUrl.replace(“level=ERROR”,”level=WARNING”);var parts=[baseUrl];for(var key in values){var value=values[key];if(value)parts.push(key+”=”+encodeURIComponent(value))}img.src=parts.join(“&”)}; (function(){function _getExtendedNativePrototype(tag){var p=this._nativePrototypes[tag];if(!p){p=Object.create(this.getNativePrototype(tag));var p$=Object.getOwnPropertyNames(window[“Polymer”].Base);for(var i=0,n=undefined;i
<![CDATA[var ytcsi={gt:function(n){n=(n||"")+"data_";return ytcsi[n]||(ytcsi[n]={tick:{},info:{}})},now:window.performance&&window.performance.timing&&window.performance.now&&window.performance.timing.navigationStart?function(){return window.performance.timing.navigationStart+window.performance.now()}:function(){return(new Date).getTime()},tick:function(l,t,n){var ticks=ytcsi.gt(n).tick;var v=t||ytcsi.now();if(ticks[l]){ticks["_"+l]=ticks["_"+l]||[ticks[l]];ticks["_"+l].push(v)}ticks[l]=v},info:function(k, v,n){ytcsi.gt(n).info[k]=v},setStart:function(s,t,n){ytcsi.info("yt_sts",s,n);ytcsi.tick("_start",t,n)}}; (function(w,d){ytcsi.setStart("dhs",w.performance?w.performance.timing.responseStart:null);var isPrerender=(d.visibilityState||d.webkitVisibilityState)=="prerender";var vName=!d.visibilityState&&d.webkitVisibilityState?"webkitvisibilitychange":"visibilitychange";if(isPrerender){ytcsi.info("prerender",1);var startTick=function(){ytcsi.setStart("dhs");d.removeEventListener(vName,startTick)};d.addEventListener(vName,startTick,false)}if(d.addEventListener)d.addEventListener(vName,function(){ytcsi.tick("vc")}, false);function isGecko(){if(!w.navigator)return false;try{if(w.navigator.userAgentData&&w.navigator.userAgentData.brands&&w.navigator.userAgentData.brands.length){var brands=w.navigator.userAgentData.brands;for(var i=0;i0&&ua.toLowerCase().indexOf("webkit")<0&&ua.indexOf("Edge")Unified games – YouTube
<![CDATA[(function(){/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 */ function n(a){var b=0;return function(){return b<a.length?{done:!1,value:a[b++]}:{done:!0}}} function p(a){var b="undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.iterator&&a[Symbol.iterator];return b?b.call(a):{next:n(a)}} function q(a){for(var b,d=[];!(b=a.next()).done;)d.push(b.value);return d} var r="function"==typeof Object.defineProperties?Object.defineProperty:function(a,b,d){if(a==Array.prototype||a==Object.prototype)return a;a[b]=d.value;return a}; function t(a){a=["object"==typeof globalThis&&globalThis,a,"object"==typeof window&&window,"object"==typeof self&&self,"object"==typeof global&&global];for(var b=0;b>0),A=0;function B(a,b){this.width=a;this.height=b} B.prototype.aspectRatio=function(){return this.width/this.height}; B.prototype.ceil=function(){this.width=Math.ceil(this.width);this.height=Math.ceil(this.height);return this}; B.prototype.floor=function(){this.width=Math.floor(this.width);this.height=Math.floor(this.height);return this}; B.prototype.round=function(){this.width=Math.round(this.width);this.height=Math.round(this.height);return this};function C(){var a=document;var b=”DIV”;”application/xhtml+xml”===a.contentType&&(b=b.toLowerCase());return a.createElement(b)} ;var D=new WeakMap;function E(a,b){for(var d=[a],e=b.length-1;0<=e;–e)d.push(typeof b[e],b[e]);return d.join("x0B")} ;function F(a,b,d){if(b instanceof B)d=b.height,b=b.width;else if(void 0==d)throw Error("missing height argument");a.style.width=G(b);a.style.height=G(d)} function G(a){"number"==typeof a&&(a=Math.round(a)+"px");return a} ;var H=window.yt&&window.yt.config_||window.ytcfg&&window.ytcfg.data_||{},I=["yt","config_"],J=x;I[0]in J||"undefined"==typeof J.execScript||J.execScript("var "+I[0]);for(var K;I.length&&(K=I.shift());)I.length||void 0===H?J[K]&&J[K]!==Object.prototype[K]?J=J[K]:J=J[K]={}:J[K]=H;function L(a){var b={};return a in H?H[a]:b} ;function M(a){var b=L("EXPERIMENTS_FORCED_FLAGS");a=void 0!==b[a]?b[a]:L("EXPERIMENT_FLAGS")[a];return"string"===typeof a&&"false"===a?!1:!!a} ;var N=function(a,b){function d(g){g=p(g);g.next();g=q(g);return b(e,g)} b=void 0===b?E:b;var e=y(a);return function(g){for(var h=[],f=0;f=1550-N()&&800<=a.height)e=!P(b)||1550b)){var f=1327;M(“kevlar_watch_split_pane”)&&(f+=N());630>a.height&&657<=a.width||630<=a.height&&1E3<=a.width&&a.widthb?e=h/b:1E3a)} ;var Q=document.querySelector(“#player.skeleton #player-api”);if(Q){var R=.5625,S=Q.querySelector(“.html5-video-player”);S&&”function”===typeof S.getVideoAspectRatio&&(R=1/S.getVideoAspectRatio());var T=window.document,U=”CSS1Compat”==T.compatMode?T.documentElement:T.body,V=O(new B(U.clientWidth,U.clientHeight),R);F(Q,V)};}).call(this); ]]>簡介媒體版權與我們聯絡創作者廣告開發人員條款隱私權政策與安全性YouTube 運作方式測試新功能
Source