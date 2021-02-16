Boba Fett Goes To War in New Marvel Comics Miniseries

We know Boba Fett took Han Solo’s carbonized body to Jabba the Hutt after The Empire Strikes Back, but a new Marvel Comics miniseries will explore just how difficult this task really was.

Spearheaded by writer Charles Soule, the War of the Bounty Hunters event is a five-issue miniseries, also tying into the current post-Empire roster of comics: Star Wars, Doctor Aphra, Darth Vader, and Bounty Hunters. War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 will set the table on May 5, written by Soule with art by Steve McNiven. Luke Ross will take over art duty for the main miniseries in June.

According to StarWars.com, Soule pitched the idea back in 2019 when developing the current volume of the mainline Star Wars comic. “Boba Fett is in possession of Han Solo at the end of Empire Strikes Back, and at the beginning of War of the Bounty Hunters, he is not,” says Soule. “And he is going to do everything he can to get him back, no matter what. No matter who is standing in his way.”

War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 features art by Steve McNiven. (StarWars.com)

“War of the Bounty Hunters is a story about Boba Fett doing his thing, but it builds into something much bigger, and that’s what the best comic crossovers and big stories do. They tell a great story in and of themselves, but they’re also the start of something, and they open a lot of new doors. And this story will absolutely do that.”

Writing duty will also be handled by the crossover titles’ scribes, including Alyssa Wong (Doctor Aphra), Greg Pak (Darth Vader), and Ethan Sacks (Bounty Hunters). All told, the crime-epic event will run from May to September and will pit Boba Fett against “some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy,” including Vader and Black Sun.

War of the Bounty Hunters continues a year of redemption for the infamous helmeted icon, following his return to Star Wars canon in season 2 of The Mandalorian. As portrayed by Temuera Morrison, he will be the focus of another miniseries, The Book of Boba Fett, scheduled to release in December on Disney+.