Prepare to fight as Mortal Kombat Reboot Drops Brutally Bloody First Trailer

Fans of the Mortal Kombat game franchise where in for a tread todat as Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the much anticipated film reboot. Helmed by Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring universe films, and Aquaman), the film looks to take a much different direction than past offerings, bringing a more mature, true to source material take on the the story and overall look.

Two versions of the trailer were released, the tame version seen below, and the red band (adults only) trailer, that features much more of the blood, gore and violence fans demand from the series. Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) as new character to the series, MMA fighter Cole Young. With a mysterious dragon mark on his body, and unaware of his heritage, Cole must come to grips with what this all means. With the fate of Earth at stake, the film looks to include all the fighting and ninja action one could hope for as the iconic characters battle in the brutal Mortal Kombat Tournament.

With this being the second attempt at a major feature film of the franchise, Mortal Kombat is looking much more true to the game series, and looks to deliver a more violent, and bloody experience. The trailer also gives a look at how iconic characters will look in their latest adaptation, with it featuring Sonya, Kano, Raiden, Jax, Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kung Lao, along with the iconic Sub-Zero and Scorpion. The film also features characters looking very similar to what was seen in the latest installment of the series Mortal Kombat 11, and includes much more the brutality fans enjoy, and expect from the series.

Mortal Kombat is set to hit theaters on April 16, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.