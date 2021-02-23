Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Coming to Most Major Platforms Soon

Activision is not one to leave a game like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 out of the re-releases mix as it preps next gen iteration for release in the coming months. The original games were released in 1999 and 2000, and then re-released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. This year we are going to see them release again on our next-gen consoles and the Switch.

Fans of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 can get excited as the game is not only being released on March 26 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it’s going to be remastered as well. The game will feature huge graphic upgrades, running 4k at 60FPS or 1080p at 120FPS. Spatial audio has also been improved and graphics have been polished. Many people are also excited since they have announced they will release the game to Nintendo Switch later this year, but without the next-gen upgrades.

The game is already available for pre-order, and players can be relieved to hear that if you already own the game for PS4 or Xbox One you can upgrade to the “Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle” on new consoles for $10. If players own the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game already, it should be noted that there will be no charge for the bundle. Many owners of the game’s disc copy are upset as it doesn’t have an obvious upgrade path if you aren’t a digital copy owner. It’s rumoured that Xbox owners will not be able to upgrade the physical copy at all, but that it is available for PlayStation.

Twitter is booming with opinions from fans, some saying the game wasn’t worth the re-release without DLC. A few have been making the argument that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater should make a 3+4 release instead of releasing 1+2 a second time, though their dreams are crushed by others saying that Activision/Blizzard is too busy with bigger projects like Diablo and World of Warcraft.

There’s not reason to play this game anymore. No DLC. No new characters. You get destroyed by a 1m points x 436 everytime you go into multiplayer not even fun. BARELY put in private matches. Idk man this game got carried by the THPS name.. — Glock Lesnar⚒⛓ (@ThugDaddyQuatro) February 23, 2021

the people demand THPS 3+4. print this tweet out and show it to your CEO and your CEO’s CEO — regular mike 😀 (@MikeASchneider) February 23, 2021

This year is looking to be big with last-gen games being re-released to new platforms. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 definitely won’t miss the train in 2021, and they’ll make a buck charging for the upgrade. Catch it March 26th on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and then later in the year for a more mobile option on Nintendo Switch.