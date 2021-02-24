Everything You Need to Know About the Outriders Demo 2
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit

Everything You Need to Know About the Outriders Demo

Outriders is a game that rewards confidence.

Originally scheduled to release in 2020, Outriders is finally set to debut on April 1st, 2021, and to tide you over until then, the developers at People Can Fly are releasing a sizable demo.

The demo of the game is available tomorrow to all players and it includes the full prologue as well as the opening to the game, which the developers say takes around three hours to complete. Back in January of 2020, I was able to play a four-hour chunk of the game which I felt captured the couch-co-op spirit through fast, fun, and ability-laden gameplay. It’s unclear how the opening has changed since then but you’ll be able to choose from any of the four classes (Trickster, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Devastator) and be able to play through it in either solo or co-op mode. What’s more, is that progress from this demo will transfer to the final game so you won’t have to play through the beginning again if you don’t want to.

One of the aspects that the team highlighted is the ability to choose the way you want to fight, whether it’s through the different classes, weapons, and how you approach enemies. Outriders’ Creative Director Bartek Kmita highlights that while playing aggressively is a viable strategy in Outriders, there are other ways to play the game.

Everything You Need to Know About the Outriders Demo 1
Alex Handziuk

Alex Handziuk

Alex owns two Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disks, a fact that deserves top placement in his bio. He has a love for esports and has been known to read a comic or two. You can hear his voice on the CGM Flashbacks Podcast.
All Posts

Must Read

MORE FROM Alex Handziuk

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram