Leaks Suggest Nintendo Switch Could Get “Super” Improvements

The Nintendo Switch is making waves as leakers have revealed the possibility of a brand-new system on its way. Nintendo hasn’t released an update to the system since the Nintendo Switch Lite so this is big news for fans. Rumours that the system will be comparable to the PS4 and Xbox One in power and graphics have people buzzing.

Resetera forums have been busy with speculations on how the new system will perform and how it will compare to its competition, the PS4 and Xbox One. Popular leaker Nate Drake made comments on the forum, stating the new system will be “like a PS4 with DLSS and a more capable CPU”. While the current Nintendo Switch supports 1080p while docked and 720p in handheld mode, fans are excited for the possibility of a 4k The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild adventure and more.

Originally it was speculated that the new system would be called the Nintendo Switch Pro, but now rumours are swirling that it could be called the Super Nintendo Switch. This new title gives fans a mix of both past and future in a brand-new system, a nice nostalgic touch, as it would be a tribute to the 90s system Super Nintendo.

WhatCulture, a popular gaming YouTube channel, released an informative video about all the possible excitement the new system can bring. The channel does make a point to mention that leaks are sometimes just rumours, nothing more, and that nothing has been officially verified yet. In the past gamers have been let down by leaks not equalling facts.

Hopefully fans can look forward to higher resolution while docked, as well as a better overall handheld experience with a larger improved display. The Super Nintendo Switch is said to be upgraded and released sooner than players believed, with a possible release date sometime in 2021.