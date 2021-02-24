Spider-Man Has No Way Home This December

After teasing announcements on social media, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have revealed the subtitle of the upcoming Spider-Man film: No Way Home.

In keeping with the naming convention of its predecessors, Homecoming and Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. All three actors claimed to reveal the movie’s title last night on their own social media feeds, suggesting the names “Phone Home,” “Home-Wrecker,” and “Home Slice” alongside new stills from production. The movie’s official channels ended the game with another playful video this afternoon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s stars teased the announcement of fake titles for the upcoming film, along with first looks. (Marvel/Sony)

In the reveal, the young leads lean into Holland’s reputation for spoiling movie secrets. A whiteboard with the film’s name also features some jesting alternate titles, such as “Home Schooled,” “Work From Home,” and “Home Worlds.”

The screens shared by the cast feature Peter Parker and his friends in street clothes, with no Spider-Man costume in sight. Rumours of the film’s potential cameos and supporting actors have suggested that previous Parker actors Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield could be involved somehow, as well as Daredevil star Charlie Cox, but have not been confirmed officially by the studios. For now, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are confirmed to be reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films, as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Hidden amongst the playful faux announcements was confirmation that the film will debut exclusively in theatres on December 17. With movie release dates still destabilized by the ongoing pandemic, this is subject to change, but for now the webslinger’s third outing is not intended to be a Disney+ Premier Access debut like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon. Marvel will have plenty of feedback on this release model, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals all due to hit theatres in the meantime.