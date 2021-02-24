Elementor Header #230880
Spider-Man Has No Way Home This December

Spidey will be home for Christmas

After teasing announcements on social media, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have revealed the subtitle of the upcoming Spider-Man film: No Way Home.

In keeping with the naming convention of its predecessors, Homecoming and Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. All three actors claimed to reveal the movie’s title last night on their own social media feeds, suggesting the names “Phone Home,” “Home-Wrecker,” and “Home Slice” alongside new stills from production. The movie’s official channels ended the game with another playful video this afternoon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's stars teased the announcement of fake titles for the upcoming film, along with first looks. (Marvel/Sony)
