Super Mario Making its way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fans of Super Mario are getting excited as the official update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out today. The update will bring Mario themed items right to island, but you’ll have to be patient. The actual items aren’t available for a few more days. Nintendo fans across the globe are very loyal to the brand, so whenever there is a crossover there is plenty of buzz surrounding it.

The Animal Crossing brand is no stranger to crossovers. Over its lifespan, beginning in 2001, the game has been included in multiple other Nintendo universes including Donkey Kong, Zelda, and of course, Super Smash Bros. This time Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing classic Mario items to your island, beginning with a warp pipe themed wallpaper named “Mushroom Mural” just for downloading the update. You’ll receive a peppy in game letter from Nintendo themselves, thanking you for downloading the free update with the wallpaper attached.

The update is gearing up for more items which will be available in game on March 1st. The game will be bringing mostly cosmetic items like character costumes, furniture and decorations. Perhaps the most anticipated new item will be the functional warp pipes. Players will be able to place two of them across their island, allowing for faster transportation, which is sure to open up an exciting new experience in island travel.

Fans of Nintendo are excited, already taking to social media wondering if they can time travel to get their items sooner. If this crossed your mind, you’ll be sad to know the items are time locked, meaning even though you have the update already, you won’t be able to get the actual items until March 1st, no matter how far ahead you go. Whether you’re a fan of Super Mario or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, March 1st can’t come quick enough!