MegaDev Announces most “PLITCHED” Games of 2020

Developers behind PLITCH Software, MegaDev, released a list yesterday of the 20 most “PLITCHED” games of 2020. The list is all over the board, featuring games of all genres, both new and old. It is bringing new attention to the software, and showcasing just how versatile it can be for its users.

PLITCH is a premium trainer software that allows users to access single-player PC game trainers and cheats. It replaced MegaDev’s previous software, MegaTrainer, that they retired last year. The software offers content for 2600+ games and users spent the last year making the most of the program. MegDev posted the top 20 most “PLITCHED” games in order as follows:

Anno 1800

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Medieval Dynasty

Crusader Kings III

Phasmophobia

Satisfactory

Total War – WARHAMMER II

Football Manager 2020

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – Gathering Storm

Grand Theft Auto 5

Star Wars – Empire at War

Rome 2 – Total War

Mount & Blade II – Bannerlord

Hearts of Iron IV

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt

Bloons TD 6

F1 2020

Anno 1800 tops the list, a city-building RTS from 2019 that doesn’t seem to be losing traction on the site. PLITCH is using this top spot to promote the software, as Anno 1800 is featuring a “free weekend” this week, hoping that more users will be drawn to the site and check out the program.

“It is perhaps unsurprising to see brand-new games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla featuring prominently on our ‘most PLITCHED’ list,” commented Robert Maroschik, Managing Director and co-founder of MegaDev. “However, Anno 1800 topped the list, and games from previous years, such as Witcher 3, Crusader Kings III, and Red Dead Redemption 2, all feature in the top 20. This shows that with PLITCH, players are not only breathing new life into games languishing in their Steam libraries but also help deal with pain points in more recently released titles.“

Software of this type has existed for a while, but this list shows that it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Big, brand-new titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla near the top of list, keeping PLITCH current and relevant. The software is available for download at https://www.plitch.com/en for free with access to 12 500+ codes and 2600+ games, or you can pay a fee for a premium recurring package, giving you access to not only the same number of games, but 34 300+ codes.