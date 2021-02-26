Auto Draft 471

PC Classic System Shock Remake Coming this Summer

Five Years in the Making

Creators of the 1994 classic PC game System Shock took to their Kickstarter page yesterday with an update that will excite their loyal fans. The game that has been five years in the making is officially available for pre-order and can be expected to be released this summer. The game already has its demo up and ready, so fans can check it out before they make their purchase.

System Shock is a first-person action-adventure video game that was first released in 1994, and now Nightdive Studios is bringing it back with loads of upgrades. The Kickstarter page lists new levels, audio, in game items, DLSS support and secret items to name a few.  The developers make a point to mention new dismemberment and bugs as well, hoping to receive fan feedback though the demo.

Auto Draft 472
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Dayna Eileen

Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Dayna Eileen

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram