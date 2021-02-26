Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 339 — State of Plain

In this week’s jam packed Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan, Brendan, Chris and Dayna sit down to discuss the lackluster releases in Sony’s State of Play—talking a little Crash Bandicoot 4, Returnal, Sifu, Solar Ash, Knockout City, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Oddworld, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. After that, they talk a little of the reveals at Blizzcon 2021; EA’s fairly obvious abandoning of Bioware’s Anthem; how Epic Games is paying off it’s Laama Lawsuit with V-bucks; they give a brief mention to Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s indefinite delay; and a little bit of how Daft Punk split up.

Later on, Chris has been playing Bravely Default 2 and has some thoughts to share, and Jordan has been playing Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection and he has a lot to gush over.

This Episode’s Casters: