Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 339 — State of Plain

In this week’s jam packed Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan, Brendan, Chris and Dayna sit down to discuss the lackluster releases in Sony’s State of Play—talking a little Crash Bandicoot 4, Returnal, Sifu, Solar Ash, Knockout City, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Oddworld, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. After that, they talk a little of the reveals at Blizzcon 2021; EA’s fairly obvious abandoning of Bioware’s Anthem; how Epic Games is paying off it’s Laama Lawsuit with V-bucks; they give a brief mention to Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s indefinite delay; and a little bit of how Daft Punk split up.
Later on, Chris has been playing Bravely Default 2 and has some thoughts to share, and Jordan has been playing Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection and he has a lot to gush over.
This Episode’s Casters:
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and makeing videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews.
- Brendan Frye: with over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, writen and interviewed about the industries the biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
- Dayna Eileen: Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture.