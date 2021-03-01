Buyers Eager To Find PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock

Canadian shoppers have been eagerly awaiting announcements about new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock. It seems the next-gen consoles go out of stock in minutes, leaving avid gamers still waiting for them after months of searching in store and online. Aside from checking store websites often, resources are popping up all over the internet to help buyers be ready when new stock comes out.

Google search terms are filled with variations of “PS5 Restock Canada” Or “Xbox Series X Restock Canada” and many websites, publications and social media pages have picked up on the trend. Twitter is booming with new pages being created with promises of insider information about the new stock across the country and fans are flocking to it. Canadian accounts have over 25 thousand followers with some global accounts having upwards of 75 thousand followers, showing just how in demand this sort of assistance is.

Xbox Series X|S is now in stock at Walmart US. Available with Xbox All Access.



Series S: https://t.co/GMgIzP05wN



Series X: https://t.co/vh1Q8ZAwsr pic.twitter.com/mXd9VZ5wNq — Xbox Series X|S Stock Alerts (@XboxStockAlerts) February 25, 2021

It’s not just social media hopping on the trend either. Aside from regular store websites allowing searches and even notifications when new stock is available, many websites have been created in order to track the consoles’ restock on a larger scale. Many of these sites, like www.nowinstock.net/ca/ allow you to search for restocks on a wide variety of items or types of consoles via menu choices. A few sites chose to go a different direction, specifically reporting on individual consoles, like https://instockps5.ca/.

Twitter and Google are both full of activity surrounding the availability of the next-gen consoles. With new, exclusive games being announced — like Starfield and Perfect Dark for Xbox Series X/S or God of War: Ragnarok and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 — fans are in a rush to find the new systems as quickly as possible. The internet has come up with all the tools buyers need, now it’s up to them to use them.