Report: PlayStation 5 Will Receive Storage Expansion This Summer

PlayStation 5 users who have already all but tapped out the internal SSD storage on their new next-generation console can now breathe easier knowing that relief is now in sight, but it appears as though they will still have to hang in there for at least a few more months, according to Bloomberg. The website is reporting that Sony will open up the PS5 to support third-party M.2 SSD expansion cards via its already built-in and easily accessible expansion slot, ultimately providing gamers with the ability to push the console’s storage capacity beyond the 667GB currently available out of the box. With next-generation versions of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 demanding 133GB of installation space alone and most games requiring approximately 40GB of space, a modular storage solution can’t come soon enough.