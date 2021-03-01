Sony: JAPAN Studio to be "re-centered" to Team ASOBI to focus on a "single vision" and to build future Astro games

Japan Studio's other IPs will now be managed under the PlayStation Studios umbrella

In an official statement provided to IGN, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has confirmed that JAPAN Studio will be re-structured into a new organization as of this April.

The Tokyo-based, Sony first-party game studio which has existed since the dawn of the original PlayStation and brought the world countless original, experimental and memorable games over 26 years and over five generations of PlayStation hardware will soon cease to exist in the form that Sony gamers have come to it, according to the studio:

In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1. JAPAN Studio will be re-centered to Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro’s PLAYROOM, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s PLAYROOM.

In addition, the roles of external production, software localization, and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios.

The restructuring announcement coincides with several recent staff departures from JAPAN Studio, most notably that of game designer and director Keiichiro Toyama, former Silent Hill co-creator and leader of JAPAN Studio’s Project Siren/Team Gravity division, which was the team behind the Siren and Gravity Rush franchises. In late 2020, Toyama along with designers Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura left JAPAN Studio to form Bokeh Game Studio.

Khari Taylor

With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.
