Sony: JAPAN Studio to be “re-centered” to Team ASOBI to focus on a “single vision” and to build future Astro games

Knack, along with JAPAN Studio’s numerous IPs will be managed under the larger PlayStation Studios umbrella moving forward. – Image Source: PlayStation

Before the official acknowledgement surfaced late last week, website Video Games Chronicle claimed that multiple sources had informed them that the vast majority of staff at JAPAN Studio were effectively let go after their annual contracts were not renewed ahead of the upcoming fiscal year, which begins April 1st. Team ASOBI was left largely untouched however, giving credence to the rumors that SIE had deemed the rest of JAPAN Studio unprofitable and no longer fitting within Sony’s increasingly western-focused business model.

While the above statement from Japan Studios effectively spells out the consolidation of JAPAN Studio into Team ASOBI as a developer for Astro titles, it’s important to keep in mind that the studios many original IPs will still be managed under Sony’s PlayStation Studios umbrella, and if Astro’s PLAYROOM is any indication, Sony is a company that is still very aware of the significance of its IPs and back-catalogue. In other words, despite JAPAN Studio being dissolved, it’s quite possible that we will still see many of the studio’s most popular original IPs like Ape Escape, LocoRoco, Legend of Dragoon, Puppeteer, Knack and others make a return.

In addition, JAPAN Studio was an even more prolific collaborator with other studios than it was in producing its own original games, teaming up with fellow developers like Clap Hanz (Minna no Golf/Hot Shots Golf/Everybody’s Golf), Exact (Jumping Flash!), NanaOn-Sha (Parappa the Rapper, Um Jammer Lammy), Level 5 (Dark Cloud), Pyramid (Patapon), From Software (Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne), Bluepoint Games (Shadow of the Colossus Remastered, Demon’s Souls Remastered) and many, many more. With such a literal treasure trove of JAPAN Studio-related IPs in SIE’s back pocket, it’s impossible to imagine a future in which we won’t be seeing these iconic franchises again.

It’s just unfortunate that many of the people behind all these magical experiences at Sony have been given their walking papers and will no longer be a part of them moving forward.