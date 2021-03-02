Big Week in Store for Nintendo

This week was filled with announcements from Nintendo across the board. There are stories covering the Wii U, The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary and Nintendo Switch! The fans of the company are in for an emotional week as it isn’t all good news.

Let’s start with the bad. The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign is coming to a close at the end of this month, leaving fans disappointed. The campaign brought nostalgic games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars back into circulation as well as newer titles like Super Mario Bros. 35 and the company has announced that they will be sticking with removing the games from stores and online on March 31st. Fans can’t understand the reasoning behind this, believing that it doesn’t actually benefit the company in any way. Everyone is hoping for a more in depth explanation soon.

On a happier note, the Wii U received a firmware update reminding fans that Nintendo hasn’t abandoned the system since the release of the Nintendo Switch, even after ending production of the system in November 2016. It was the first update for the system in more than two years, and if you’re still using it, you can now upgrade to 5.5.5 U. There isn’t a ton of information regarding what the update is actually for, but the patch notes have been posted to Twitter if you’re curious.

Wii U just received firmware update Ver. 5.5.5 U, the first update since Sept 3rd, 2018 pic.twitter.com/us9YjcWSwN — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 2, 2021

March 3, 2021 is officially Nintendo Switch’s 4th birthday! The system was originally released in 2017 and this year has made a lot of waves for the system with rumours of an upgrade to the Super Nintendo Switch, which I touched on last week. Though the systems’ birthday isn’t technically until tomorrow here in North America, fans are posting to Twitter wishing the system well, reminiscing about their first Nintendo Switch purchase, and some are already speculating new release dates for the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game coming soon to the now four-year-old system.

Happy 4th Birthday #NintendoSwitch 🎂🥳 Feels like yesterday I picked up my Switch at the Midnight Launch! Here's to many more years of the Switch. 🥂🍾 #Ubisoft #Rayman pic.twitter.com/H6Ej4Rw2N0 — Rayman Together (@RaymanTogether) March 2, 2021

Potential released dates for #PokemonLegendsArceus:



– Feb. 27th (Pokémon's 26 years)

– Mar. 3rd (Nintendo Switch's 5 years)

– Apr. 4th (4/4 – Gen 4, also Lucas's (Dia) birthday in the manga)

– Apr. 22nd (15 years after DP's US release)

– May 7th (announcement day of HGSS & ORAS) pic.twitter.com/yTAW1F5Rea — ✨KuroBlitz @ Sinnoh Prequels✨ (@KuroBlitz96) February 28, 2021

Nintendo is keeping up with its systems, new and old. It seems like there isn’t a day that goes by without hearing something new the company has been up to. This year will be no different after last week’s Nintendo Direct getting players excited for all the new content coming to the system this year. Now all we need are release dates!