‘Rick and Morty’ Seasons 1-4 out With a New Blu-ray Boxset

If you’ve ever wanted to get a face full of that Rick and Morty slime, the four season Blu-ray (and DVD) box set has finally arrived. Time to follow all four current seasons of the adventures of the crazy scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty Smith, as they blast through time and space. Available starting today, the first four seasons of Justin Roiland (“Adventure Time”) and Dan Harmon’s (“Community”) berserk multi-verse hopping cartoon will be collected in a single box set. The set boasts 41 episodes of the award-winning series, as well as copious special features including deleted scenes and audio commentaries. A great opportunity to catch up on the series before season 5, which is currently in production.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-4 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 41 episodes from the season 1-4 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only). The DVD box set will run for $79.99 SRP ($89.99 in Canada) and the Blu-ray for $89.99 SRP ($99.99 in Canada).

Rick and Morty is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

For a limited time, the set will also come with an exclusive poster. Below are some more details on the special features available for each season.

Season 1

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Season 2

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

Deleted Animatic Sketches

Rick and Morty Season 2 Premiere Party Featuring Chaos Chaos

Season 3

Commentaries for Every Episode

Animatics for Every Episode

“Inside the Episode” for Every Episode

Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”

Origins of Rick and Morty Part 1 & 2

Season 4