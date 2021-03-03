After The Fall Brings Left-4-Dead Style Shooting for PSVR Users

After The Fall Brings Left-4-Dead Style Action for PSVR

Arizona Sunshine studio returns with co-op focused successor

After The Fall will also be released on the PSVR system, according to a new PlayStation Blog announcement from Vertigo Games. As veterans of VR shooter Arizona Sunshine, their next game adds more zombies, enemy types and weapons in a frantic co-op experience.

Like their previous game, After the Fall is set in an alternate post-apocalyptic 80’s ravaged by a new ice age and hordes of frozen undead called snowbreed. Humanity has taken shelter underground while its horrifying 1:1 scale enemies roam the wastelands. This gives a squad of four unique characters plenty of ground to cover as they scavenge for supplies and survive. Players can pair up with their friends over PSVR or join more players through crossplay.

Like the zombies in Left 4 Dead, the snowbreed in After the Fall travel in dangerous packs and can physically swarm players. They can also sprint at PSVR users and encourage them to constantly run-and-gun. Certain enemies including the larger brutes can also lift you, requiring players to unload their weapons at them to break free. The fast-paced combat gives players fully-sized weapons to work with, from pistols to assault rifles and heavier artillery. But as revealed in the trailer, dual-wielding is an essential feature which lets players handle crowds of zombies at once. An ammo counter will also add to the immersion of a HUD-free experience while players can naturally talk and call-out through the PSVR voice chat.

Clement Goh

Clement Goh
Clement is a big gamer, but an even bigger listener. Little did he know, it would be the niche he was looking for after j-school. He experiments as CGM's VR Editor and doesn't hesitate to break the games industry's most pressing issues.
