Sony’s Play at Home Initiative Back Again

PlayStation 4 and 5 players are receiving free games for the second year in a row through Sony’s Play at Home initiative. Players will be able to download free games from the PlayStation store again this March. They started the trend last spring when people were stuck indoors due to the pandemic.

First up this year is Ratchet and Clank, a 2016 platform video game developed by Insomniac Games. The game will be available from the PlayStation Store until March 31st and will be downloadable for keeps without a PlayStation Plus membership. This comes just in time as PlayStation has announced Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for the PS5 that is now available for pre-order. New players can get a taste for the 2016 version of the game just in time for the new release.

The next promotion will begin March 25th. New Funimation users in select countries will be able to receive an additional three month trial of the service on top of the usual two week trial. Also, new users to Wakanim will receive their first 90 days free as well. Sony is trying to extend their services to more than just gamers and their inclusivity is clear with these services.

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan posted a blog in February stating “In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back. These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers.” PlayStation is looking out for its fans and doing the best they can to help out in these trying times. Keep an eye on the PlayStation store as Ryan announced new deals will be available in the coming weeks.