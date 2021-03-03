Xbox and Samsung renew multi-year Official QLED TV partnership in the US and Canada

In the realm of HDTVs and mobile devices Samsung and Microsoft are thick as thieves, and a new announcement from Microsoft (via Xbox Wire) has indicated that this formidable tech team-up is showing no signs of slowing down. Samsung’s QLED line of TVs, encompassing both their QLED and Neo QLED technologies, will continue as the official TV Partner of Xbox Series X/S in the United States and Canada, extending the nearly four-year-long relationship that began when both companies first joined hands to co-promote the Xbox One X and Samsung’s 4K UHD QLED panels.
Naturally, one does not simply become the “Official TV of Xbox” without checking all the next-gen boxes that these new machines demand, and Senior Xbox Global Brand Partnership Lead Chris Munson made sure that not a single buzzword was missed as his post rattled off a laundry list of standard features sure to appease serious Xbox gamers, including “4K gaming at 120hz/120 frames per second”, “5.8ms response time”, “variable refresh rate” and “auto low latency mode”.