Xbox and Samsung renew multi-year Official QLED TV partnership in the US and Canada

Samsung's new QLED line will flex serious gaming muscle

In the realm of HDTVs and mobile devices Samsung and Microsoft are thick as thieves, and a new announcement from Microsoft (via Xbox Wire) has indicated that this formidable tech team-up is showing no signs of slowing down. Samsung’s QLED line of TVs, encompassing both their QLED and Neo QLED technologies, will continue as the official TV Partner of Xbox Series X/S in the United States and Canada, extending the nearly four-year-long relationship that began when both companies first joined hands to co-promote the Xbox One X and Samsung’s 4K UHD QLED panels.

Naturally, one does not simply become the “Official TV of Xbox” without checking all the next-gen boxes that these new machines demand, and Senior Xbox Global Brand Partnership Lead Chris Munson made sure that not a single buzzword was missed as his post rattled off a laundry list of standard features sure to appease serious Xbox gamers, including “4K gaming at 120hz/120 frames per second”, “5.8ms response time”, “variable refresh rate” and “auto low latency mode”.

Khari Taylor

With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.
