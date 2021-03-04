Guilty Gear Strive Sees Eleventh Hour Delay

A month before its intended release, Arc System Works has announced a two-month delay for Guilty Gear Strive, the next anticipated installment of their sprite-based fighting game series.

The decision comes on the heels of a successful second beta test last month, which was extended by an additional two days. Arc cites the beta feedback as a primary reason for the delay, which will see the game’s release date move from April 9 to June 11.

“Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible,” said the development team in their official statement. “We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server’s stability. We believe it best to use the extra time to improve the game’s quality and provide a better experience to all our players.”

Guilty Gear Strive will launch two months later, while the team incorporates feedback from its open beta. (Arc System Works)

Guilty Gear Strive is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam, the first new entry in the series since Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 released in 2017. Returning icon I-No was recently announced, expanding the core game’s roster to fifteen fighters.

The move is somewhat ironic, as Arc System Works poked a little fun at Cyberpunk 2077‘s infamous last minute delay a few months back. In a now deleted tweet, the studio’s account shared a picture teasing the format of CD Projekt Red’s announcement, simply stating “Today, we’ve decided to put the Guilty Gear Strive logo on a yellow background.” It was deleted the next day, followed by a formal apology.