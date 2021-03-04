Nintendo Switch With Larger Screen and 4k Output Reportedly Coming This Year

Nintendo plans to reveal a new Switch model later this year according to reports from Bloomberg. The new model is reported to output at 4k when docked, and come outfitted with a larger OLED display manufactured by Samsung. These screens are reported to be 7-inches long which would make the new model about an inch larger than the original Nintendo Switch display. Bloomberg cites “people familiar with the plan” that Samsung will begin mass production of these displays “as early as June”. Despite upgrading to 4k ultra-high-definition graphics when docked the new OLED display will remain at a 720p resolution when in handheld mode.

With the console celebrating its four year anniversary, and selling over 70 million units, it is clear Nintendo struck gold with the Switch following the poor sales of its predecessor, the Wii U. Since December 2018, the Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the US with January 2021 being the 26th successive month of the hybrid-console being number 1. Despite the Nintendo Switch doing exceptionally well, a new model would help the company continue to compete with the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation hardware.

Nintendo representatives have stayed very quiet about the idea of a new Switch model. Both President Shuntaro Furukawa and President Doug Bowser have both been on the record saying there are no plans to release a Switch Pro “anytime soon”. Despite this, many have speculated that a new “Switch Pro” would launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2. Along with the rumours and leaks that have been circulating the industry for some time now, it begins to seem that there may be Switch Pro reveal on our horizon.