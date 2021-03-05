Artifact 2.0 Cancelled After Lack of Players

Artifact – Valve Software

Artifact Foundry will look a little different from its Classic counterpart. The game will still remain free to play, but players will earn their cards through game play and absolutely no cards will be for sale. Any final card art from the pipeline will now be in the game as well. Though players won’t recieve free content, they will still be able to experience the game as a whole.

Valve took to Steam with their announcement finishing with, “We’re grateful to all Artifact players, and particularly to those who were able to help us tune and refine what would become Artifact Foundry. The team feels this is the approach that best serves the community. We’re proud of the work we’ve done on both games and excited about delivering them to a much larger audience of gamers.” Though the reboot is no more, the developers seem to really feel for their community and believe that this is the best way to serve them going forward. The game will remain playable, and hopefully the changes they have made will give the game some longevity.