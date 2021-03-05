Artifact 2.0 Cancelled After Lack of Players

Collectible card game Artifact had its reboot cancelled as Valve states there just aren’t enough players to justify a reworking of the game. The developer promised a reboot after players were disappointed by its “poor implementation of microtransactions and lack of meaningful progression systems.” Valve began working on Artifact 2.0 shortly thereafter, only to cancel the project entirely.
After Valved made the cancellation announcement, they added that they will be making both Artifact Classic and Artifact Foundry free for all players on Steam, as well as removing the games card packs from sale. The company wants to make things right with players new and old. Artifact Classic players will be receiving every card for free, and players who previously paid for cards will see them change to special collectors versions.