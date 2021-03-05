Artifact 2.0 Cancelled After Lack of Players 1

Now Free To Play

Collectible card game Artifact had its reboot cancelled as Valve states there just aren’t enough players to justify a reworking of the game. The developer promised a reboot after players were disappointed by its “poor implementation of microtransactions and lack of meaningful progression systems.” Valve began working on Artifact 2.0 shortly thereafter, only to cancel the project entirely.

After Valved made the cancellation announcement, they added that they will be making both Artifact Classic and Artifact Foundry free for all players on Steam, as well as removing the games card packs from sale. The company wants to make things right with players new and old. Artifact Classic players will be receiving every card for free, and players who previously paid for cards will see them change to special collectors versions.

Dayna Eileen

Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
