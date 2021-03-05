Disney+ Wandavision Does the MCU Proud

I had a hunch going into WandaVision that this would be the show that would convert me into being a true believer and fan of both the MCU and its extended presence on Disney+ and other media outlets.

Call it nerd intuition, or perhaps even, Stockholm syndrome induced by being bombarded by everything and anything related to Marvel (coupled with too much time indoors), but WandaVison is worth watching, regardless of how closely you follow the MCU, the comics, or any of the other numerous media ventures that have coalesced into Disney’s titanic media empire.

The last couple of episodes that have trickled out have set the stage for a few interesting revelations. Ultimately, however, WandaVision is a show about grief and how people overcome it, which (witch?) of course, includes the genesis and rebirth of several iconic superheroes from Marvel’s storied and dogeared roster of characters.