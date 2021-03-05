John Wick Writer to Bring Classic Manga Hellsing to the Big Screen

John Wick screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, is uniting with Amazon Studios to create a live-action adaptation of the classic manga series, Hellsing.

Hellsing is a Japanese manga that ran from May 1997 – September 2008 written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. The series follows a secret organization known as Hellsing as they counter supernatural threats, like vampires, and ghouls that terrorize England. Like with many popular manga, Hellsing received an anime adaptation in October 2001 that concluded after 13 episodes.

As reported by Deadline, there is no release date set yet, but Kolstad is excited to work on the project.

“Ever since my brother introduced me to the Hellsing manga and anime some years ago, I’ve been obsessed with adapting it,” Kolstad said. “And when Mike Callaghan and his team managed to secure the rights to then partner us up with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon, I mean -damn, dude- this is a dream.”

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, who has produced films such as Upgrade and Insidious, is working as one of the producers on this project. “Derek is an exceptional writer”, Kavanaugh says, “and we are so excited to partner with him on what he does very best – building rich mythology filled with iconic characters,”

Kolstad is best known for his work on the John Wick franchise, working as a writer on all 3 films. Kolstad has also been reported as a writer on an upcoming film adaptation of the Just Cause series as well as a live-action Tv adaptation of the Hitman franchise.