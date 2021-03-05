Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 340 — The Magic of Representation

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 340 — The Magic of Representation

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan and Chris sit down with special guest Reyna Cervantes as they discuss the rumours of a new, upgraded Nintendo Switch; and dive deep into the announcments of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends Arceus. Jordan has many thoughts on the original Pokemon Diamond/Pearl and even more about Legends Arceus.

Afterwards, the gang takes a deep dive into the debacle that is WB’s upcoming open-world game: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy. The game is set to include Transgender character options, which is conflicting given J K Rowling’s open stance against Trans Rights, and the game’s lead designer being openly anti-feminest and pro-Gamergate. As a Trans woman, Reyna offers her unique insight into this issue.

About the Casters:
Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and makeing videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
•Reyna Cervantes:  a freelance writer who has written for Syfy’s Fangrrls ,Bloody Disgusting and Screen Queens. She is also the host of the podcast Horror in Session, where she and a horror newbie deep dive the genre with guests!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi
Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Jordan Biordi

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram