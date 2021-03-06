Outriders Demo Fans Forced Devs to Step in

The Outriders demo has been available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC for a week now, and fans wasted no time figuring out a great way to exploit it. Your gameplay will transfer over to the full game when it’s released, so players have been farming legendaries so consistently that the developers People Can Fly have had to swoop in and change a few things.

The Square Enix game demo has been downloaded by over two million people worldwide, and as a demon there were bound to be some kinks. The company posted on Reddit addressing the issues and their plans for tackling them. The list covered connectivity issues that players had accessing the game, People Can Fly wasn’t prepared for the sheer volume of players who downloaded the demo. The post states that though their servers are capable of expanding, they just did not expand fast enough in the first few hours.

Can’t connect, damn so dissapointed 🙁 pic.twitter.com/b5jDCEmhFK — Vegard Strom (@VegardStrom) February 25, 2021

Square Enix has committed to keeping players updated through their Twitter, also stating that they will try to rely more on their Status Page to help players. The company has a patch coming that will fix most of the issues users have been noting, everything from the connectivity issues to smaller visual bugs.

Regarding the farming, there was a backend update to the demo yesterday, specifically to solve this issue, not needing players to download a patch. Eurogamer posted on how the exploit worked in game,

“Here’s how it works (soon, worked): get to world tier level five (this gives you the best chance of a legendary drop available in the demo), select “confront the altered at the tower” story point from the lobby, load into the game and then run around opening the three chests nearby. No combat needed. Once you’ve opened all three chests, head back into the lobby and repeat.”

The company has responded to this specific issue in their Reddit post, stating,

“While we have balanced the main game with a certain progression system, this progression may be impacted by heavy farming of gear and/or mods in the demo. As some players are front-loading a lot of that progression (such as by trying to fill their mod library or acquire multiple Legendaries) within the demo content already, their experience of parts of the main game may well be impacted.

Of course, it’s every player’s decision how to play the game for themselves and we do not want to prevent people from farming the demo for gear if they enjoy it. However, we would like to ensure that this process is not overly simplistic, easy or prone to exploitation.”

If you want to play Outriders make sure to grab the demo and check it out before release. Any progress made in the demo will be transferring into the full game. Outriders, the full release, comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on April 1st.