Genshin Impact Version 1.4 Brings New Features and Quests to the Popular RPG

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 update, Invitation of Windblume, was announced on Saturday by publisher and developer miHoYo. The open-world action RPG update will be arriving on March 17 for PC, Android, iOS, PS4, and via backward compatibility for PS5. The publisher released the game’s trailer this weekend and this is the second update to the game so far this year.

MiHoYo sent CGM a detailed description of the world of Teyvat so far, describing the experience as, “The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover.”

The update promises to bring more information about The Abyss Order and the fate of the “Traveler’s” long-lost sibling, as well as more details about the world’s first Ruin Guard at Stormterror’s Lair. The publisher thoroughly described a new playable character coming to the update this month, “Two months after her first appearance in Dragonspine, “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria will now be joining the game as the latest 4-star playable character. Wielding a polearm and the power of Cryo, Rosaria can quickly maneuver herself behind her enemy to attack from the rear. Her Elemental Burst unleashes a mighty slash, dealing high Cryo DMG, followed by constant bursts of AoE Cryo DMG to nearby enemies over a period of time.”

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 will allow for some new inventory optimization, letting players hold up to five Condensed Resin in their inventory. Players will also be able to lower their world-level in both co-op and single player as needed. The teen-rated free-to-play game download is available for free for PS4, PS5, Android and iOS. The game can also be downloaded for PC exclusively through the Genshin Impact official site. The 1.4 update comes out March 17th, so get ready!