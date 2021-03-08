Microsoft's 7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition approved by the EU

Microsoft’s 7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition approved by the EU

The Deal is all but Sealed

Bethesda and its parent company, ZeniMax Media are one step closer to becoming part of the Xbox family, as the European Commission has approved Microsoft’s 7.5 billion venture to acquire the company without conditions.

According to the EU, the deal “does not raise serious doubts as to its compatibility with the common market,” so it appears that there are no obstacles remaining in either party’s way to make it happen. Interestingly enough, the EU statement cited that “the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the combined entity’s limited market position upstream and the presence of strong downstream competitors in the distribution of videogames,” sounding like a curiously deliberate effort to make Microsoft’s Xbox videogame ambitions seem small and those of its competitors seem much larger—despite Microsoft’s considerable foothold in cloud gaming when compared to rivals: Google Stadia, and Amazon; and its continued success with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PC) Review
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Khari Taylor

Khari Taylor
With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.
All Articles

Must Read

MORE FROM Khari Taylor

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram