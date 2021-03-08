Microsoft’s 7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition approved by the EU

Bethesda and its parent company, ZeniMax Media are one step closer to becoming part of the Xbox family, as the European Commission has approved Microsoft’s 7.5 billion venture to acquire the company without conditions.
According to the EU, the deal “does not raise serious doubts as to its compatibility with the common market,” so it appears that there are no obstacles remaining in either party’s way to make it happen. Interestingly enough, the EU statement cited that “the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the combined entity’s limited market position upstream and the presence of strong downstream competitors in the distribution of videogames,” sounding like a curiously deliberate effort to make Microsoft’s Xbox videogame ambitions seem small and those of its competitors seem much larger—despite Microsoft’s considerable foothold in cloud gaming when compared to rivals: Google Stadia, and Amazon; and its continued success with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.