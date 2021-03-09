Fortnite Plans Explosive Finale To Zero Crisis

Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite is set to end on March 16, and in typical fashion, it will go out with a reality-warping bang.

When players first boot up the game in the new season, they will play solo through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ season-long mission to study the Zero Point. Epic Games calls the event’s opening cinematic their “most ambitious” yet, and promises it will will “shape Reality as we know it.”

Fortnite will usher in a new season with a solo event and its “most ambitious” cinematic yet. (Epic)

The bar for season finales was set high by the record-setting live event last December, which drew a staggering 15.3 million concurrent players and a streaming audience of 3.4 million as players joined forces against Marvel’s Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Chapter 5 will end with a comparatively tamer solo event, but sounds poised to redefine the Fortnite status quo once again.

With a week remaining in the season, players still have time to level up their season pass, complete Epic Quests to earn the Breathless Blades pickaxe, complete Beskar quests to upgrade their Mandalorian skin, earn the elusive The Child Back Bling at season level 100, or unlock Crystal skins. With gold bar supplies resetting with the turn of the season, in-game vendors are holding their biggest discounts for Exotic items ever, so players should be sure to cash in their valuable resources now.

While the event is not live, Fortnite players will have the opportunity to watch its global premiere before playing it. Details on the next season are not yet available, but it will be a tough act to follow two season of collaborations including superheroes and some of the most famous hunters in pop culture, from the Mandalorian, Kratos, and Master Chief to the Xenomorph, the Flash, and Snake Eyes. Plus a man made out of pancakes, for some reason.