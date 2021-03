Lunar White Roam

Spence spoke of how Roam will be the most affordable, smartest, easiest to set up speaker on the market. Weighing in at 15oz, the portable speaker is lightweight and uses dual orientation so it can sit vertically or horizontally. Its triangular shape sends sound upward, so you’ll have excellent sound quality however it sits. Roam allows its users freedom of choice, allowing customization to whatever virtual assistant or streaming provider you prefer. The switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is seamless, no need to pairing or connecting, the system will connect to your Bluetooth automatically when out of range of Wi-Fi.

Shadow Black Roam Roam was designed with travel in mind. The battery life lasts 10 hours, and up to 10 days when in sleep mode. The speaker wakes up in under one second to meet your sound needs quickly. On-the-go speakers can see some rough conditions, so Roam was built with concave end caps to toughen the design and prevent accidental button presses. Sonos considered everything with this portable speaker, right down to no single use plastic and minimal ink in its packaging. Wireless Charger $49USD Roam will be available for sale April 20th and is available for pre-order now for $169USD. It comes in Lunar White or Shadow Black and includes a USB-C charging cable for use with any compatible power adapter. A custom wireless charger is available for an additional $49USD and makes for a stylish piece in the home. Roam is sure to meet buyers needs as both a portable and personal speaker, a sleek addition to the Sonos brand.

