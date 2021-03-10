Animal Crossing Collection Coming to Build-A-Bear

DIY recipes are getting a little meta

Build-A-Bear has announced another collaboration with Nintendo, bringing the adorable critters of Animal Crossing to their stores later this year.

The retailer announced their new collection on Twitter today. Animal Crossing‘s menagerie of fluffy anthropomorphic animals is a perfect fit for Build-A-Bear’s line of customizable teddy bears, especially given the rampant success of the series’ latest installment, New Horizons. However, at the moment there is no indication of which characters will be available or when they will go on sale. For now interested fans can subscribe for updates and be alerted when more news becomes available.

Chris De Hoog

Chris De Hoog
A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
