Eville Spills the Secrets on How to Become a Master Assassinator

You’re Cordially invited to Conspiring 101

Independent developer VestGames invites us all to Eville for Conspiring 101: How to become a master assassinator. The game has taken to YouTube for “a devious video overview of the murder-centric conspirator team in their upcoming social deduction game, Eville.”

The social-deduction game has similar objectives as games like Among Us and One Night Ultimate Werewolf, though Eville gives players a more in depth experience full of strategy. Eville will be available on Steam soon, and is both developed and published by German indie game studio VestGames. The game description pays homage to other popular social-deduction games with a new twist,  “Art thou sus?! In the multiplayer social deduction game Eville you can live out your evil side and commit stealthy murders. As a villager, you need to unmask the conspirators before you get an axe to your face! No matter what: you will need your social skills to stay alive!”

Eville Conspiring 101
