It’s Super #MAR10 Day!

Even now, every time I think Nintendo is finally finished growing with me, it proves again that it’s not. There are rumours of the Super Nintendo Switch. What a brilliant idea, pulling at all the nostalgia-filled heartstrings to bring out a third Nintendo Switch system that I’ll most definitely want in my house. The system is looking to compete with the next-gen consoles made for serious gaming, but in our house, Nintendo already is.

Nintendo Switch Online did something that really pulled families full of gamers together with their release of the old generation games. NES and SNES games are available through the online membership and it has given us the opportunity to share the beginnings of our gaming journeys with our kids. Before my son fell in love with Fortnite we taught him video games like Super Mario World and Donkey Kong Country. Turns out he can build-battle against the best of them in Fortnite, but the concept of running to the right and jumping at the same time has gone over his head. I’m not sure how we did it as kids, but I still lose all my lives as Mario too.

I’m definitely not the only one feeling the deep nostalgia on MAR10 either. Twitter has been blowing up all day with fans old and new wishing everyone a Super MAR10, showing that even after 30-plus years, Mario and Nintendo are still with us all. Popular celebrities like Mario Lopez celebrated the day with posts and costumes, sharing the moment with his children as well. I mean, I think he has to given his name though, it might be the Law.

It’s A Me, Super Mario with Little Luigi…Wishing you fun and excitement on all your MAR10 adventures today! Wa-hoo!#MAR10Day #35YearsOfMario#MarioAndLuigi pic.twitter.com/XyIl0smJ3q — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) March 10, 2021

Another fan called Mario the “hero of their childhood”, and with the number of retweets they received it seems like a lot of us share in the sentiment. Nintendo pages across the world have made mention of the special day, asking fans what they’re playing today to celebrate and wondering what everyone’s favourite Mario Memories are.

Today’s date is bringing people together across the world to share in something we all grew up with or grew into. I’m looking forward to going home tonight and sharing the day with my kids, maybe breaking out some old school Super Mario Kart, or maybe I’ll be nice and let them kick my butt at Super Mario Party or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Whatever you do today on MAR10, make sure it’s SUPER!