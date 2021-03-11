Epic is Angry Across the Globe

Epic Games has extended its legal battles in Australia to now include Google. The company has been feuding with app stores for what feels like ages in the US and Europe. In November 2020 Epic began legal proceedings against Apple in Australia and now they have added the other prominent internet company, Google, to the list.

The Fortnite developer began its campaign coined “Free Fortnite” last summer after Apple and Google began blocking the Fortnite app from their app stores. On Epic’s #FreeFortnite page they answer some popular questions from fans and explain the battle with the companies as such, “In response to Epic providing new payment choices with lower prices, Apple and Google are blocking your ability to get the latest Fortnite updates. All players should have a choice in payment providers and save up to 20%.” Originally the battle was only in the US, but it has spread across the world beginning in Europe last fall.

The newest lawsuit in Australia against Google follows similar complaints as last November’s suit against Apple, “it’s due time Apple and Google allow app makers to bypass the 30 percent cut through either alternative app stores or alternative in-app payment systems”. The antitrust complaint was filed this past Wednesday and Epic claims Google “abuses its control over the Android operating system, restricting competition in payment processing and app distribution on the Google Play Store. This harmful conduct stifles innovation, reduces consumer choice and inflates prices”.