Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Theme Song Exceeds 1 Million Views

The theme song from Evangelion 3.0+1.0 has been making noise on YouTube. The song has blown up on the video sharing site after the film premiered in Japan on March 8. Originally reported at hitting over a million views, the official music video on YouTube for One Last Kiss by Hikaru Utada is now sitting at over 6.8 million hits.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 is a Japanese animated science fiction film written and co-directed by Hideaki Anno and produced by Studio Khara. The film is based on the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion and is the fourth film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series. For anyone not familiar, you can read a brief synopsis here:

“In the aftermath of the Fourth Impact, stranded without their Evangelions, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei find refuge in one of the rare pockets of humanity that still exist on the ruined planet Earth. There, each of them live a life far different from their days as an Evangelion pilot. However, the danger to the world is far from over. A new impact is looming on the horizon—one that will prove to be the true end of Evangelion.”

The shots captured from Evangelion 3.0+1.0 have fans talking about the quality scenery from the film. The theme song isn’t the only thing gaining attention. Not to mention one Twitter fan stating “Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 sound grand, I won’t be able to see this film any time soon but it sounds legit really satisfying. I think a film that is specially designed to end Evangelion, which has been so important in my life, might actually be the first film to make me cry.” Fans are deeply impacted by this film and cannot wait to get their hands on it.

The film was originally postponed from its January 23 release date due to the current pandemic. It was finally released on March 8, 2021 in Japan and fans around the world are looking forward to the chance to see the film. The company posted the film’s trailer to YouTube where it has been extremely popular in both views and retweets! The trailer features the song and if its popularity is any indication of how the film will do, things are looking good!