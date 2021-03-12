Elementor Header #230880
Hasbro and Ghostbusters Making a Comeback

Exclusive Walmart Toy Line Announced

Hasbro has announced new figures Ghostbusters fans will be excited to see, the Kenner Classics Ecto-1, and the Kenner Classics’ The Real Ghostbusters Ghosts! The toys bring that old nostalgic feel sure to please long time fans and well as anyone just jumping into the franchise. The collections were announced at the Walmart Collectors Con and are already available for pre-order. 

First up is the Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1. This toy version of the Ectomobile is for ages four and up and retails for $49.99. The vehicle was inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon that ran from 1986 to 1991 by Columbia Pictures. The model is made to feel like the toys from the 80s we knew and loved. It includes “moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin’ and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure.”

Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1
Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
