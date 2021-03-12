Hasbro and Ghostbusters Making a Comeback

Hasbro has announced new figures Ghostbusters fans will be excited to see, the Kenner Classics Ecto-1, and the Kenner Classics’ The Real Ghostbusters Ghosts! The toys bring that old nostalgic feel sure to please long time fans and well as anyone just jumping into the franchise. The collections were announced at the Walmart Collectors Con and are already available for pre-order.

First up is the Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1. This toy version of the Ectomobile is for ages four and up and retails for $49.99. The vehicle was inspired by The Real Ghostbusters cartoon that ran from 1986 to 1991 by Columbia Pictures. The model is made to feel like the toys from the 80s we knew and loved. It includes “moving wheels, an opening tailgate, a roof-mounted swivel blaster seat, and a deployable ghost claw so kids can imagine bustin’ and capturing ghosts with the included ghost figure.”

Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ecto-1 The Kenner Classics collection wouldn’t be complete without The Real Ghostbusters ghosts. The company hopes that “Kids can imagine eerie encounters with The Real Ghostbusters ghosts toys as it showcases fun action features, including cyclopseye-popping action from Bug-Eye and rolling action to reveal a fearsome ghost inside from Fearsome Flush.” Both gruesome figures take us right back to our childhood with fond memories from the cartoon. The Kenner Classics’ The Real Ghostbusters Ghosts retail for $14.99 each. Kenner Classics Fearsome Flush and Bug-Eye The Kenner Classics toys “are perfect for those wanting to relive the glory days of Saturday morning cartoons and ghostly green juice boxes or those who want to introduce a new generation of fans to the Ghostbusters”. The toys are available for ages four and up giving parents the perfect opportunity to share something they grew up loving with their kids. The collection is available exclusively at Walmart this April, and is available for pre-order March 15, 2021 at 1pm ET.

