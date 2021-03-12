Macaulay Culkin to Join the Cast of American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, producer and writer on hit horror anthology series American Horror Story, teases Macaulay Culkin’s involvement in Season 10.

The picture posted on Murphy’s Instagram shows Culkin and Leslie Grossman sporting some winter fashion in a not-so-wintery locale. The caption of the post reads “Something wicked this way comes”. Not much else is known about the upcoming season but that hasn’t stopped fans from developing theories of their own. Ryan Murphy loves to share teases regarding the themes of the upcoming American Horror Story season and he occasionally waits until the last minute before revealing anything concrete. Murphy did make mention that this season’s theme would be very “weather-dependent”. This is further supported by Culkin’s and Grossman’s wardrobe in Murphy’s Instagram post.

Ryan Murphy’s Instagram Post

Murphy also posted another hint on his Instagram last year, a photo of sharp teeth. Fans were quick to realize that the image resembled mermaid or siren teeth, beginning another popular theory that the tenth season would have an underwater theme. No matter what is in store, Culkin’s addition is one that has excited many fans across the web. Culkin will be joining the already star-studded cast of Season 10 with the likes of Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe.

The cast has been very quiet about what the upcoming season has in store as well. The most information that was able to be pulled out of American Horror Story star, Sarah Paulson, was that the character she plays has a “great name” and the hair colour of her character is one she “never had in life nor in the show”. It’s fair to say Ryan Murphy, and the rest of the AHS team has fans right where they want them — asking questions until they tune in for the premiere.

Season 10 was set to premiere in the fall of 2020, but like so many TV productions, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the production. Now the tenth season of American Horror Story will premiere on FX sometime this year.