Fortnite Item Shop Full of Icon Favourites

Fortnite Icon Lazarbeam

They have made smaller gestures to other Icons as well, rather than full skins they have released emotes for popular content creators like pokimane, who was thrilled to perform it for her fans. The game also pays tribute to musicians and celebrities with Marshmallow and Travis Scott who both have skins and have been featured in live events. There are plenty of emotes featuring popular music from the past and present, Fortnite always seems to find a way to stay relevant.

can't believe i'm saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it's available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you'd like to get it! #EpicPartner



P.S – you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

Currently, the item shop is also featuring two big name skins, Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo. These are two instantly recognizable characters, even to someone like me who hasn’t played either game. I think my favourite thing about Fortnite is that I’ve never seen them choose sides. With Kratos being a PlayStation exclusive and Master Chief being an Xbox exclusive, Fortnite and Epic strive to reach fans on all platforms, rarely playing favourites. We see them do this kind of crossover with Marvel and DC as well, two franchises that people are extremely passionate about being mixed and matched out on the island.





Fortnite Master Chief and Kratos Skins

Last week Fortnite featured all the Marvel skins that have come out this season. Captain America, Blade, Black Widow and Ant Man were just a few of the many skins available for players to purchase. Star Wars was another huge feature this year, with The Mandalorian himself as the battle pass skin, along with the chance to score the Baby Yoda back bling. The game manages to create collections to please any fandom and I can’t wait to see what else they come out with.

Fortnite and Epic have done something really amazing with this Icon Series. They have found a way to pay tribute to their fans and promoters in a really unique style and it will continue to benefit the company long term. With the much talked about comic, Batman/Fortnite Zeropoint #1 coming out in April, fans can only begin to speculate what the new season has in store. Rumours are swirling of more DC skins since The Flash and Green Arrow have been featured this season, with Batman, Catwoman and more already in the Fortnite family. The game keeps finding new ways to get people involved and keep them talking and I’m sure with Season Two Chapter Six on its way on March 16, there is plenty more to look forward to.