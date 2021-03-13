Fortnite Item Shop Full of Icon Favourites

Fortnite season two chapter five is coming to a close this week as we slide into chapter six. This season featured so many popular skins and emotes that players surely don’t want to miss out on. Now that it’s the season end, Epic has opened up its shop, featuring full sets of skins sure to help any players catch up on the collections they missed.
Currently, the shop is featuring its Icon Series. This series pays tribute to some of the biggest content creators around the globe, so fans can play as their favourite streamers. Most come with their own emote, pickaxe and back bling. Usually the skin and its add-ons can be purchased as a bundle for a deal, saving around 800 V-Bucks, but all the pieces can also be bought separately, so you can mix and match your favourite icons!