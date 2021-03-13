LittleBigPlanet Servers Taken Offline Yesterday

Popular PlayStation title, LittleBigPlanet was taken offline yesterday after fans reported suspected DDOS attacks affecting the online community. This comes after the games social media site was taken down last November for general maintenance never to return, leaving fans believing it was attacked as well. The server outage was confirmed online early yesterday morning.

We don't have any plans to shut down the LittleBigPlaner servers.https://t.co/mX5EqJPqMo is just down for some general maintenance and updates. — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) November 25, 2020

LittleBigPlanet is based around its tagline “Play, Create, Share”. The game has a huge emphasis on user created content, so being taken offline, and no access to the sites social media outlets is a huge blow for fans. Sony’s personal external development support studio XDEV posted to Twitter to confirm the outage, but there is no official word from PlayStation themselves.

Our LBP servers have been taken offline whilst we investigate some technical issues. We'll be back as soon as we can!@LittleBigPlanet #lbp #littlebigplanet — XDEV (@Sony_XDEV) March 12, 2021

The highly interactive game is rumoured to be under attack by a disgruntled fan as reported by Eurogamer, “LittleBigPlanet fans have said the franchise’s servers have been the target of a DDOS campaign orchestrated by an individual unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the franchise.” Fans also believe this person is responsible for LBP.me being inaccessible for months, though the company never addressed the outage again. It wasn’t just on one console or title either, “The DDOS attacks have hit community-made content for various games in the LittleBigPlanet franchise, though not LittleBigPlanet for PlayStation Vita.”

LittleBigPlanet is a PlayStation title that first appeared in 2008 with its debut game. The most recent addition to the franchise is Sackboy: A Big Adventure that was released in November 2020 for the PS4 and PS5. The 2D-platformer has been nominated for four BAFTA awards, which fans seem to believe is deserved. People are already asking for another sequel to the family friendly game.

We are absolutely THRILLED that Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been nominated for FOUR #BAFTAGames Awards!



🏆 British Game

🏆 Family Game

🏆 Music

🏆 Multiplayer



And if there was an award for BEST COMMUNITY… It would no doubt, go to all of you! 🏆



Thank you, @BAFTAGames! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/q9lbpYOtVK — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) March 2, 2021

There is no word on when the servers will be back online. With no further information from PlayStation or Sony, one can only hope that it’s not the same five-month wait that their social media site has been.