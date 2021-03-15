DC Releases Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Variant Covers

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

This week DC added to the news of the comic and gaming crossover, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, by releasing not only the first three covers, but the variant art for each cover as well. The release even includes a variant cover by DC Publisher, Chief Creative Officer, and fan-favorite artist Jim Lee.







Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Issue 1 Variant Covers

Fans can expect the usual high quality art and intense storylines throughout the six-issue miniseries, “For each issue of this series, these bold and dynamic main and variant covers are the perfect packaging to this highly anticipated series, featuring a compelling and immersive story by Christos Gage with concept and story consultation from Chief Creative Officer of Epic, Donald Mustard, and art by Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz.” In addition to the main covers by accredited artist Mikel Janin, the miniseries will feature variant covers from artists like Arthur Adams and Sabine Rich, Dan Mora, and Amanda Conner. DC didn’t forget the Fortnite fans either, Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard is contributing a rare and highly collectible “premium” variant cover for each issue.





Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue 2 Variant Covers

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic, the first being the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. US Subscribers to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE will receive the series for free, including the bonus digital codes. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armoured Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

Series writer, Christos Gage, sounded like a true fan when speaking about the coming miniseries,

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun. After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we’d be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with. It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman or Fortnite.”





Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue 3 Variant Covers

Needless to say, some fans are very excited about the comic and gaming merger, even people who are fans of one franchise and not the other are getting on board and hoping for the best. Unfortunately, there will always be people in doubt, but I for one am excited to see how Epic and DC merge the two stories together and can’t wait to get my hands on some of those redeemable codes. Check out Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point starting April 20, and Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 6 beginning tomorrow, March 16.