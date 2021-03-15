Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point

DC Releases Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Variant Covers

Crossover Comic Event Coming This April

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

This week DC added to the news of the comic and gaming crossover, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, by releasing not only the first three covers, but the variant art for each cover as well. The release even includes a variant cover by DC Publisher, Chief Creative Officer, and fan-favorite artist Jim Lee.

Dayna Eileen

Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
