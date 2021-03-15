Canadian Game Awards Announces Nominees

Canadian Game Awards Announces 2020 Nominees

2020 The Year Gaming Overcame the Quarantine

The Canadian Game Awards released this year’s 2020 nominees.

On their official page they emphasized the struggle the past year has had on the gaming industry, and how Canadian creators came together to bring fans the content they needed in these trying times.

“2020 was a tremendous year in the gaming space. While the industry adapted to the difficulties of developing games in quarantine, gaming communities around the world embraced indie gems and big budget AAA titles with the same excitement. 2020 has been anything but uneventful for gamers, and this is just as true in Canada as it is in the rest of the world.

In 2020 we saw a number of ambitious new titles from studios around Canada make their debut. We saw Canadian content creators and streamers work hard to entertain, educate, and challenge their audiences. We saw the top Canadian esports competitors prove themselves on arenas both at home and abroad.

Now, we prepare to celebrate excellence in the Canadian gaming space once more. The 2021 Canadian Game Awards Selection Committee has deliberated on Canada’s best contenders and nominations in over 20 categories.”

Fans Choice Award:

A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Beenox)
Hardspace: Shipbreaker  (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive) 
Mad Experiments: Escape Room (PlayTogether Studio)
Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games)

Dayna Eileen

Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
