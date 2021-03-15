Canadian Game Awards Announces 2020 Nominees

The Canadian Game Awards released this year’s 2020 nominees.

On their official page they emphasized the struggle the past year has had on the gaming industry, and how Canadian creators came together to bring fans the content they needed in these trying times.

“2020 was a tremendous year in the gaming space. While the industry adapted to the difficulties of developing games in quarantine, gaming communities around the world embraced indie gems and big budget AAA titles with the same excitement. 2020 has been anything but uneventful for gamers, and this is just as true in Canada as it is in the rest of the world.

In 2020 we saw a number of ambitious new titles from studios around Canada make their debut. We saw Canadian content creators and streamers work hard to entertain, educate, and challenge their audiences. We saw the top Canadian esports competitors prove themselves on arenas both at home and abroad.

Now, we prepare to celebrate excellence in the Canadian gaming space once more. The 2021 Canadian Game Awards Selection Committee has deliberated on Canada’s best contenders and nominations in over 20 categories.”

Fans Choice Award:

A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Beenox)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)

Mad Experiments: Escape Room (PlayTogether Studio)

Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games)

Speed Dating For Ghosts Best Console Game: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft)

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Best PC Game: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)

Industries of Titan (Brace Yourself Games)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Best Mobile Handheld Game: Archer: Danger Phone (Truly Social Games/East Side Games)

A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games)

Marvel Realm of Champions (Kabam)

Shop Titans (Kabam)

Winding Worlds (KO_OP) Game of the Year: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Game Design: Gears Tactics (The Coalition/Xbox)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Home Interactive)

Lucifer Within Us (Kitfox Games)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) This year, players needed the gaming industry more than ever, and Canadian developers definitely delivered in our time of need. Despite the constant obstacles the pandemic has brought us, 2020 was a great year for gaming, and we can’t wait to find out who wins on Friday, April 9 at 8PM ET Twitch and GINX TV Canada!

