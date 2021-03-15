Simutronics Launches GALAHAD 3093 Extended Open Beta 1

Simutronics Launches GALAHAD 3093 Extended Open Beta

Mech Shooter Hits Beta Access March 19

Simutronics is hosting its first ever extended open beta test for their new game GALAHAD 3093.

Steam will launch the beta beginning March 19, 2021 at 8pm EST. Simutronics free beta “will allow anyone to experience the fast-paced multiplayer combat and highly customizable Lances of GALAHAD 3093 for more than a week.”

The download will give players access to the game from this coming Friday night until March 31. All gamers need to do is simply head to the game’s Steam page and click “Request Access”. Simutronics plans to launch GALAHAD 3093 into Steam Early Access later this year, with more open betas planned along the way.

GALAHAD 3093 beta coming to Steam March 19
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
