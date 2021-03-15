Simutronics Launches GALAHAD 3093 Extended Open Beta

GALAHAD 3093 beta coming to Steam March 19

Players can look forward to plenty of Knight-and-mech-filled action with the coming beta,

“In the far-future world of GALAHAD 3093, Knights — mech operators inspired by Arthurian legend — fight for glory in 32-player arenas. They pilot Lances — mechs capable of massive destruction — in a never-ending battle to capture and hold territory.

Lances are highly customizable: classes range from Light to Super Heavy and can be outfitted a wide variety of weapons, deployable systems, and tech modules. Knights are the heroes who provide unique active and passive abilities, ranging from aerial bombardments to drop shields, further customizing your loadout. With thousands of potential build permutations, GALAHAD 3093 lets players create a wide variety of unique builds to fit any playstyle.

Players must utilize the strengths of their abilities and loadouts in tandem with teammates to seize bases and fend off enemy Lances. GALAHAD 3093 rewards strategic play and tactical teamwork over rapid reflexes.”

Players to be able to engage in epic mech Base Assault battles with access to the games first map, The Canyon. The team based matches will require teams to capture three strategic bases with variables to consider like destroying generators or their spawn points being captured.

GALAHAD 3093 is available for its extended open beta test this Friday, March 19 until Sunday March 28 with Steam Early Access planned for later this year.