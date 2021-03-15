Elementor Header #230880
"The Last Blockbuster" Hits Netflix Today

The Last Blockbuster Hits Netflix Today

Be kind, rewind. Or don’t – this is Netflix

Take a trip to your local Netflix to watch The Last Blockbuster and revisit your 90’s nostalgia!

If you’re a 90s kid, you’ll remember the exciting experience of visiting your local Blockbuster Video and renting a new release on VHS. That is the magic that is relived in The Last Blockbuster, a documentary about the rise and demise of the once popular video rental franchise — now available to stream starting today on Netflix!

Isn’t it ironic, don’t you think? There are many who consider Netflix as one of the main contributors to the destruction of all video rental chains. A collection of well known actors, comedians, and 90s experts such as Kevin Smith, Doug Benson and Brian Posehn describe what made renting videos so popular; sharing their personal experiences and insider perspective regarding the challenges of video distribution at the time.

Debbie Gluzband

