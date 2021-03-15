"The Last Blockbuster" Hits Netflix Today

Merchandise from the Last Blockbuster in Bend, OR (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

The magical part of this documentary is how it chronicles the daily life of the last remaining Blockbuster Video store, still in operation in Bend, Oregon. Floppy disks and ancient computers run their system, but amazingly the store is still open, even despite the pandemic. The final Blockbuster store has come full circle, functioning more like an independent ‘mom and pop shop’ than the mammoth corporation that it once was.

In today’s world, there is one vitally important thing that The Last Blockbuster reminds us about: the human interaction. Competing with your neighbours to get your hands on that last copy of a popular film. Being called out for having a late fee on an embarrassing title. Or simply asking for a movie recommendation from the Blockbuster staff. These are memories that we begin to cherish as we remain socially distant due to the current pandemic. It’s a documentary that is sure to hit 90s kids deep in the feels.

But should we feel guilty watching it on Netflix? Watch The Last Blockbuster and decide for yourself!