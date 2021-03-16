Fall Guys Season 4 Coming March 22

The ending of the new Fall Guys 4041 trailer is sus.

EMERGENCY MEETING! Today, we finally found out what happens to you when you fall into the pink slime in Fall Guys. In a new trailer, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital reveal that Fall Guys Season 4 will be transporting us into the future! The year 4041, exactly. A time when neon and anti-gravity are the mainstays of modern life.

Fall Guys Season 4 brings us seven brand-new levels filled with neon bright ’80’s-futuristic’ decor and… strange tentacles? Season 4 is set to bring us new hazards (think: Lasers! Anti-gravity! More slime!!!) and alien themed skins to wear. There are also big changes coming to the gameplay, with new challenges and a Squad Show team mode that is expected to add even more fun!

The new trailer adds an extra level of hype with an Among Us teaser at the very end:

“Fall Guy was ejected. 1 Impostor remains.” And the ominous horn sound as the Fall Guys bean sinks into lava. Seems sus. This teaser leads us to believe that some kind of Among Us elements will be added in Fall Guys Season 4. We will have to wait until the new season drops to find out all of the details, but based on what we see in the trailer there has been speculation that a Red Bean may be available on day one! And could there be some kind of impostor to contend with in the new season?

Fall Guys Season 4 will be released on March 22 to Steam and PlayStation platforms. Gamers with Switch and Xbox consoles will have to continue to wait until the summer to get their hands on the multiplayer action. We’re still waiting for cross-platform play to be added to Fall Guys, and Mediatonic’s recent acquisition by Epic Games caused many people to grow concerned. Epic Games reassured us that they “will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms.” Each season brings more new features, so Fall Guys fans can hold onto hope that cross-platform play is still on the way.