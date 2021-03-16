Players get Primal with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 – Spoilers Ahead!

Today marks the opening of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 PRIMAL.

Fans are up early to prepare for the download and dive into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. This week we finished out Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 after several quarantined months and a hard grind to level 225 for the completionist players out there. Now we launch into new content, and an entirely new experience in Chapter 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 PRIMAL

Jonesy is feeling rebellious, desperate to save the island. He has brought all the best hunters from alternate realities, explaining our item shop favourites this year like Ripley and the Xenomorph, Predator, The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne, Master Chief and Kratos. His goal is to stop anyone from escaping the loop. The Foundation joins Jonesy to help save the island. This season Fortnite and Epic have done something completely different. Instead of their signature live events, The Zero Crisis Finale will have players log into a solo experience to play through before they jump into battle royale to experience all the new map and characters have to offer. We are hit by reality wave after reality wave, introducing us to new characters and enemies the map and Battle Pass have to offer. Once we complete our task and close the portals The Foundation and Jonsey sacrifice themselves and get trapped in the loop. We will have to wait and see what becomes of them both.

After the finale our players will find our island back to its roots, no more modern day comforts, “the Island has grown wild, and so must you.” We are stuck in a Primal biome as a result of reality completely collapsing. Players are introduced to three new locations within the biome, Colossal Crops, Boney Burbs and The Spire. Long time fans can breathe easing knowing Fortnite kept some of our old favourites, Slurpy Swamp, Catty Corner, Retail Row and more remain safe… for now.