Intel Announces The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series Desktop Processors

“Designed to Game”

Intel announced The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series desktop processors today — designed to push limits in gaming performance.

The company’s goal is to “deliver the most amazing immersive experiences for players everywhere” and with the new specs, it sounds like they will make good on their promise.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K is the company’s big sell this gen. Some of its features include “up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel® Smart Cache. The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200 to help enable smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking on this platform.”

