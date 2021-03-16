Intel Announces The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series Desktop Processors

Intel announced The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series desktop processors today — designed to push limits in gaming performance.

The company’s goal is to “deliver the most amazing immersive experiences for players everywhere” and with the new specs, it sounds like they will make good on their promise.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K is the company’s big sell this gen. Some of its features include “up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel® Smart Cache. The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200 to help enable smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking on this platform.”

The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series Desktop Processors The S-series will include some of these upgrades: Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture. 3

Intel® Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference—vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience. Intel worked in close collaboration with over 200 of the world’s top game developers to bring game, engine, middleware and rendering optimizations to applications in order to work with the 11th Gen S-series to let your games shine. The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series Desktop Processors They will feature: “Superior Tuning and Stability: 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors introduce new overclocking tools and features for more flexible tuning to achieve unmatched speeds and superior game performance. This generation includes real-time memory overclocking which enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, extending memory overclocking support for H570 and B560 chipsets allowing users to experience overclocking, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and an all new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support). Media and Streaming Features for Days: The new 11th Gen Intel Core S-series delivers rich media experiences, from AAA gaming to high-definition streaming with additional features including DDR4-3200 MHz support, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt™ 4± and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.” Decide which 11th Gen processor meets your needs, and immerse yourself in gaming like never before. Gamers and PC users will be able to find the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series Desktop Processors starting today on the official Intel site.

