Jade Raymond Forming Haven Entertainment Studios Inc.

A Gaming Recipe for Success

Founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios, Jade Raymond, has set out to form Haven Entertainment Studios Inc.

Based in Montreal, the studio aims to create games that “serve as havens for players – bringing them together to have fun, express themselves, and find community. The vision of being a haven extends to the team as well, which will champion transparency and mutual respect.”

Haven Entertainment Studios Inc. has already been backed by Sony Interactive Entertainment as today they confirmed they will not only invest in the studio, but also its first project, an unannounced IP for PlayStation. Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst commented on their investment, “Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to support and invest in Haven and its future. We understand the challenges and rewards of building creative teams from the ground up, as does Jade with her wealth of experience helming many of gaming’s biggest franchises. We’re confident in and excited for the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, currently in development.”

The new studio looks promising, and new Canadian content and jobs could greatly benefit Montreal. With a huge studio already backing the project, people involved are very enthusiastic about what Haven Entertainment Studios Inc will grow to be. “I could not be more excited about this opportunity to return to my roots and work with this talented team to create a new IP together,” said Jade Raymond, CEO and Founder of Haven Studios. “Launching an independent studio with the backing of Sony Interactive Entertainment gives us full freedom to push boundaries with the support of a publisher that deeply understands the creative process of making games and is known for exceptional quality and a player-first approach.”

Dayna Eileen

Dayna Eileen
Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
