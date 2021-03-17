Apple Changes iPhone Set Up to Comply with Russian Law

When your product is a global phenomenon like Apple’s iPhone, you’re going to have to juggle international laws.

Back in 2019, Russia passed a new law which requires certain digital devices, such as smartphones, smart TV’s and computers to include certain government approved apps pre-installed. In a surprising turn from their previously stated corporate policy, Apple has agreed to comply with this law. Starting on April 1, all iPhones purchased in Russia will have a new screen during set up which offers a list of Russian apps that will be recommended for installation.

According to a report from Vedomosti, users will be able to opt-out of whichever apps they choose when they reach a set up screen. This is in contrast to Android phones in Russia, which will have all of the country-specific apps pre-installed. The apps in question are intended to improve the experience for Russian users, including certain web browsers, social networks, email apps, Mir Pay, and State Services, among others.