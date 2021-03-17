First LGBTQ+ Captain America to Hit the Comic in June

Kicking off Pride Month with a Hero!
  • Dayna Eileen | 
    Mar 17, 2021
The United States of Captain America is set to release this June with the first ever LGBTQ+ character to take over the shield.

Aaron Fischer will be the self-proclaimed “Captain America of the Railways,” protecting runaways and the homeless. As an openly gay person, this is a fitting character to help kick off Pride Month this June.

The Marvel story will follow our four previous shield-wielder’s, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker, as they head off on an adventure to find Cap’s lost shield. This is where they encounter Fischer, doing what he can to protect, without the resources or powers of a traditional superhero. Aaron will debut in the first issue of The United States of Captain America and will star in a backup feature written by Joshua Trujillo and drawn by Jan Bazaldua, the characters creators.

Aaron Fischer, "The Captain America of the Railways"

Dayna Eileen

Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
