First LGBTQ+ Captain America to Hit the Comic in June

Aaron Fischer, “The Captain America of the Railways”

In a Marvel press release the creators stated,

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life. He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

The LGBTQ+ community is slowly being represented in comics and mainstream media, though the work is nowhere near done. Trujillo is thrilled to get to introduce this character in The United States of Captain America and I hope Aaron Fischer is met with the same enthusiasm from the rest of the community and comic book fans as a whole.