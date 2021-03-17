First LGBTQ+ Captain America to Hit the Comic in June

Aaron Fischer will be the self-proclaimed “Captain America of the Railways,” protecting runaways and the homeless. As an openly gay person, this is a fitting character to help kick off Pride Month this June.
The Marvel story will follow our four previous shield-wielder’s, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker, as they head off on an adventure to find Cap’s lost shield. This is where they encounter Fischer, doing what he can to protect, without the resources or powers of a traditional superhero. Aaron will debut in the first issue of The United States of Captain America and will star in a backup feature written by Joshua Trujillo and drawn by Jan Bazaldua, the characters creators.